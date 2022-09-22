Quota suspended for two flour mills

District Food Controller Waqar Yousaf has suspended quota of two flour mills on the charge of supplying low-weight flour bags

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :District Food Controller Waqar Yousaf has suspended quota of two flour mills on the charge of supplying low-weight flour bags.

He visited various flour mills and checked their supply according to fixed quota and found that Shams Flour Mills Satiana road and Punjab Flour Mills Nishatabad were supplying low-weight flour bags.

Therefore, the food controller immediately suspended quota of these mills and further action against their managers was under progress, a spokesman for food department said here on Thursday.