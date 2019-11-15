Quota system in under-developed areas must not be rolled-back: Senate body

Chairman Functional Committee on Government Assurances, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, in a meeting on Friday stressed that the quota system in under-developed areas must not be rolled-back, since it has the potential to alleviate grievances of smaller provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Functional Committee on Government Assurances, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, in a meeting on Friday stressed that the quota system in under-developed areas must not be rolled-back, since it has the potential to alleviate grievances of smaller provinces.

He added that our leaders who drafted the 1973 Constitution; keeping in view dynamics of social inequality and ethnic diversity of the country had ensured that this provision be added as Article 27 (1) of the Constitution.

Committee members, while unanimously supporting the quota system were of the view that it was the collective responsibility of each member, to go beyond party lines and do what is in the best interest of Pakistan and its people. The Committee also stressed that while keeping the quota system intact was important, it was imperative that those selected on this basis are made to serve in those areas.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Farogh Naseem stressed that the employment quota issue was a complicated matter; and one that merited great contemplation. He assured the Committee that this would be resolved soon.

Taking up the issue of National Assembly Cooperative Housing Society, Chairman Committee, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo gave directions that lists of all allottees be posted publicly.

A sub-Committee, that was earlier formulated for this purpose was re-notified. It was recommended that Compaction of streets N1-N5 be added in the TORs.

Senators including Fida Muhammad, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Keshoo Bai, Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani and senior officers from the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Law and Justice along with all concerned attended the meeting.