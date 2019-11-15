UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quota System In Under-developed Areas Must Not Be Rolled-back: Senate Body

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:34 PM

Quota system in under-developed areas must not be rolled-back: Senate body

Chairman Functional Committee on Government Assurances, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, in a meeting on Friday stressed that the quota system in under-developed areas must not be rolled-back, since it has the potential to alleviate grievances of smaller provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Functional Committee on Government Assurances, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, in a meeting on Friday stressed that the quota system in under-developed areas must not be rolled-back, since it has the potential to alleviate grievances of smaller provinces.

He added that our leaders who drafted the 1973 Constitution; keeping in view dynamics of social inequality and ethnic diversity of the country had ensured that this provision be added as Article 27 (1) of the Constitution.

Committee members, while unanimously supporting the quota system were of the view that it was the collective responsibility of each member, to go beyond party lines and do what is in the best interest of Pakistan and its people. The Committee also stressed that while keeping the quota system intact was important, it was imperative that those selected on this basis are made to serve in those areas.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Farogh Naseem stressed that the employment quota issue was a complicated matter; and one that merited great contemplation. He assured the Committee that this would be resolved soon.

Taking up the issue of National Assembly Cooperative Housing Society, Chairman Committee, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo gave directions that lists of all allottees be posted publicly.

A sub-Committee, that was earlier formulated for this purpose was re-notified. It was recommended that Compaction of streets N1-N5 be added in the TORs.

Senators including Fida Muhammad, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Keshoo Bai, Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani and senior officers from the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Law and Justice along with all concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly All From Government Best Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Senior IS Commander Al Bara Shishani Detained in U ..

58 seconds ago

Trump Not Watching Friday's Public Impeachment Hea ..

1 minute ago

Normandy Four Summit to be Held in Paris on Decemb ..

1 minute ago

Trump Criticizes Yovanovitch's Diplomatic Work as ..

1 minute ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists Plan Protests i ..

7 minutes ago

Afghan First Lady Says Kidnapped US, Australian Pr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.