Qura'an Khawani For Soul Of ZA Bhutto To Hold In Sukkur
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A Qura'an Khawani will be held on the occasion of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of the founder-chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former prime minister Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Sukkur House on Thursday.
People from all walks of life including leaders and workers of PPPP from Sukkur will also pay tribute to Shaheed Bhutto for his services to the cause of poor and downtrodden people.
