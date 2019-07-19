UrduPoint.com
Qur'an, Adhan Competitions Attract Over 21,000 Global Entries

Qur'an, Adhan competitions attract over 21,000 global entries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :More than 21,000 people from 162 countries have so far applied to take part in two prestigious Saudi-organized religious competitions.

Launched earlier this year by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Kingdom's General Entertainment Authority (GEA), the Qur'an and Adhan recital contests will offer a winners' prize pot of SR7 million ($1.9 million).

The initiative aims to highlight the diversity of the Muslim world's cultures and enhance the image of islam internationally, Arab news reported.

Anyone wishing to participate in the competitions has until the end of July to register. So far, according to the GEA, more than 11,000 entries have been received for the Qur'an recitation contest and at least 9,000 people have applied to take part in the Adhan event.

The competitions are split into several phases. The first stage involves the receipt of applications via the awards' website followed by the shortlisting of entrants from July 24 to Aug. 23.

On-stage live performances will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 24, with the winners being announced and awarded throughout the final stage from Sept. 25 until Oct. 25.

The winner of the Qur'an recital competition will receive SR5 million in prize money, and the Adhan victor will bag SR2 million.

For further information on the terms of participation and to register, visit https://quranathanawards.com

