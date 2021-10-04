Quran calligraphy competition to be held on Oct 12

Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad division would organize a Quran calligraphy competition on October 12

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad division would organize a Quran calligraphy competition on October 12.

Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal said here Monday that artists between 16 to 40 years would be eligible to take part in the competition,adding that they could registered themselves with Faisalabad Arts Council by October 10.

He said first position holder would get a cash prize of Rs 25,000, where as the second and third position holders would be given Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Forms could be get from art council or downloaded from facebook page,artcouncilfaisalabad,he added.