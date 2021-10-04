UrduPoint.com

Quran Calligraphy Competition To Be Held On Oct 12

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:06 PM

Quran calligraphy competition to be held on Oct 12

Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad division would organize a Quran calligraphy competition on October 12

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad division would organize a Quran calligraphy competition on October 12.

Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal said here Monday that artists between 16 to 40 years would be eligible to take part in the competition,adding that they could registered themselves with Faisalabad Arts Council by October 10.

He said first position holder would get a cash prize of Rs 25,000, where as the second and third position holders would be given Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Forms could be get from art council or downloaded from facebook page,artcouncilfaisalabad,he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Facebook October From

Recent Stories

Angola declares COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for ..

Angola declares COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for adults

1 minute ago
 PIA resumes flight-operation to Kuwait

PIA resumes flight-operation to Kuwait

1 minute ago
 Soldier embraces martyrdom thwarting terrorists' a ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom thwarting terrorists' attack at Gharioum military pos ..

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 161554 cusecs water

IRSA releases 161554 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Russia test fires hypersonic missile from submarin ..

Russia test fires hypersonic missile from submarine

2 minutes ago
 Five-day Gandhara Festival to start from tomorrow ..

Five-day Gandhara Festival to start from tomorrow at Taxila Museum

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.