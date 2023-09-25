Quran calligraphy exhibition held

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that Quran calligraphy is the ancient heritage of Muslim Ummah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that Quran calligraphy is the ancient heritage of Muslim Ummah.

It provides spiritual satisfaction to artists, and it is also the best method for highlighting the glory of Holy Quran, she added.



She was speaking to the media during her visit to a calligraphy exhibition at the art gallery of Faisalabad Arts Council here on Monday.

She appreciated the artwork displayed at the exhibition by artists from across country.

She said that such types of exhibitions were a source of inspiration for junior artists. She said that students should be invited to the art gallery to introduce them with Quran calligraphy.

The exhibition will continue till October 6.