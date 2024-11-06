Quran Calligraphy Workshop Concludes
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM
A three-day ‘Quran calligraphy workshop’ concluded at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A three-day ‘Quran calligraphy workshop’ concluded at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, here on Wednesday.
A large number of students from various educational institutes including Institute of Art and Design participated in the workshop, which was arranged by Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division.
Noted Calligrapher Haji Muhammad Akram shared different tips with the participants. Director Institute of Art and Design Dr Asgar was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.
Later, certificates were distributed among the participants in the workshop.
Recent Stories
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody
Three boilers sealed, owners fined
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs2 minutes ago
-
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September2 minutes ago
-
IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 112 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee14 minutes ago
-
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use14 minutes ago
-
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody6 minutes ago
-
Three boilers sealed, owners fined14 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony14 minutes ago
-
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural ceremony14 minutes ago
-
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center9 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS9 minutes ago