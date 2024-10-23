Open Menu

Quran Distribution Ceremony Held At Sargodha University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Quran distribution ceremony held at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A Quran distribution ceremony was held at the University of Sargodha, and over a thousand copies of the holy book were distributed among faculty and staff members.

The distribution occurred at MFKNBS hall, where faculty and staff members from various departments gathered which was graced by Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Ali Shah, vice chancellor of Punjab University. Prof. Dr. Shabbir Ahmad Nasir, Ex-Principal Nishtar Medical College Multan, Abdul Qudoos Sohaib Director Islamic Research Center BZU along with the Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and Pro VC UoS Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin attended the ceremony.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah highlighted the significance of the Holy Quran as a guide to personal and professional ethics.

