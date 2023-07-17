Open Menu

Quran Is Source Of Guidance For Humanity: Wali Kakar

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Quran is source of guidance for humanity: Wali Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday said that the Quran is the source of growth and guidance for all humanity.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Azmat-e- Quran and Istihqam-e- Pakistan Conference organized by Jamiat Ahle Hadith her. Political leaders from various parties and religious scholars were also present on the occasion.

He said a meaningful change in the life of Muslims can come when they understand the Holy Quran and make it a part of their practical life.

He said that the Quran teaches us to speak the truth in front of every tyrant and oppressor and to raise voices against all social evils.

"Only by following Islamic teachings, we succeed in creating a society free from oppression and exploitation." The governor said that on this important and sensitive occasion, organizing a conference related to Azmat-e-Quran and Istihqam-e-Pakistan is actually a practical demonstration of your deep commitment to the religion of islam and patriotism.

He said that the only solution to the troubles and trials, we are all suffering is to understand the Quran correctly and follow it. The purpose of organizing that event to create complete unity, consensus and solidarity in the province and grant us the opportunity to serve the development and security of our country, the Muslim Ummah and all humanity.

