Quran Khattat Rashid Seyal Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 07:51 PM

The funeral prayers of internationally renowned calligrapher and Quran scribe, Rashid Seyal was offered at the GPO Ground here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The funeral prayers of internationally renowned calligrapher and Quran scribe, Rashid Seyal was offered at the GPO Ground here on Friday.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the ceremony. The funeral prayer was led by Allama Muhammad Mian Nawazi Saeedi, while separate prayers were offered by Allama Muhammad Farooq Khan Saeedi, the provincial Naib Nazim of the Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat, and Allama Abdul Aziz Saeedi.

Among others were his grieving brother Kamal Seyal, son Mohammad Wasil Seyal son-in-law Mohammad Asif, MNA Malik Aamir Dogar, Academician Dr. Tariq Ansari, Commissioner Multan's representative Shahid Mehmood, Syed Kafeel Shah Bukhari, Asad Mumtaz Seyal, Aamir Shehzad Siddiqi, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Prof Naseem Shahid, Mazhar Javed Seyal , Mirza Tanveer Ahmed Khurshid Malik, Sajad Jahaniya, Saleem Qaiser, Malik Fayyaz Awan, Rana Parvez Hameed, Amir Zaman Bhatti, Mir Ahmad Kamran Magsi, Bahar Hussain Bahar, Saleem Qaiser, Ustaad Saghir Ahmad, Syed Ali, Shaukat Saeedi, Muhammad Mukhtiar Alo, Nasir Zaheer, Jahangir Tareen, Rafique Qureshi, Waseem Mumtaz Advocate, Faheem Mumtaz Advocate, Qamar Hashmi, Qamar Raza Shehzad, Mushtaq Khalji, Noul Ameen Khakwani, Enayat Ali Qureshi, Babar Chaudhry, Tariq Shah, and Shehzad Imran Khan, among many others.

After the funeral prayers, the Rashid Seyal was laid to rest in the Hassan Purana Cemetery.

