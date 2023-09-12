Open Menu

Quran Khauwani Held For Departed Soul Of Quaid-i-Azam

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur has arranged Quran Khuwani for the departed soul of the father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary at its regional office, said a release here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur has arranged Quran Khuwani for the departed soul of the father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary at its regional office, said a release here on Tuesday.

A good number of notables and the general public of the Sukkur as well as some Government officers attended the proceedings and participated in collective dua.

