Quran Khauwani held for departed soul of Quaid-i-Azam

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur has arranged Quran Khuwani for the departed soul of the father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary at its regional office, said a release here on Tuesday.

A good number of notables and the general public of the Sukkur as well as some Government officers attended the proceedings and participated in collective dua.