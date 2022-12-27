UrduPoint.com

Quran Khawani Arranges For Soul Of BB

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Quran khawani arranges for soul of BB

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Quran khawani (Condolence references) were arranged for the soul of former Prime Minister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary by Pakistan People's Party (PPP), at Chuhan House here on Tuesday.

The condolence references were also arranged at the residences of PPP leaders Abid Gul Mahar, Fayaz Zhana and Advocate Rizwana Memon.The PPP Sukkur chapter leaders also paid a rich tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP leaders and workers also reposed full confidence in the party leadership.

