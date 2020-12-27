UrduPoint.com
Quran Khawani Arranges For Soul Of Benazir Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Quran khawani arranges for soul of Benazir Bhutto

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Quran khawani and Fateha were arranged for the soul of former prime minister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary by Pakistan People's Party (PPP), at Sukkur Hous here on Sunday.

The Quran khawani and Fateha were also arranged at the residences of PPP leaders Tariq Chuhan, Abid Gul Mahar and Advocate Rizwana Memon, addressing the gathering, the PPP leader paid a glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP leaders and workers also reposed full confidence in the party leadership.

More Stories From Pakistan

