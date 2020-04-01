Quran Khawani at Traffic Police Headquarters held

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Traffic Police Headquarter of the Dir Lower has arranged a Quran Khawni to pray Almighty Allah to get rid of coronavirus.

The Quran Khawani was largely attended by people from different walk of lives including traffic police officials, jawans, officers, office attendance. Soon after the Qurani Khawani a joint dua was also offered to get rid of coronavirus pandemic and safe all the humanity. They also offered Fateha for the departed soul of all those who lost their precious lives and prayed to Almighty Allah rest their soul in peace and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with courage. They also prayed for the motherland Pakistan.

District Police in-charge of the Traffic Police Dir Lower Shad Mohammad Khan said that on the directives of District Police Officer Abdur Rashid Khan, the Traffic Police has arranged this Quran Khawani to pray Almighty Allah to get rid of coronavirus and safe all the people. He said traffic police play a key role in spreading awareness to the general public to take preventive measures against this pandemic.

He said traffic police along with officials of Rescue-1122 and staff of the Health department Dir Lower also distributed masks, pamphlets with inscribed with instructions and safeguarding against coronavirus, surgical gloves, sanitizers, soap, safety kits and other supplies.