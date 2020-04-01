UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quran Khawani At Traffic Police Headquarters Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:04 PM

Quran Khawani at Traffic Police Headquarters held

The Traffic Police Headquarter of the Dir Lower has arranged a Quran Khawni to pray Almighty Allah to get rid of coronavirus

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Traffic Police Headquarter of the Dir Lower has arranged a Quran Khawni to pray Almighty Allah to get rid of coronavirus.

The Quran Khawani was largely attended by people from different walk of lives including traffic police officials, jawans, officers, office attendance. Soon after the Qurani Khawani a joint dua was also offered to get rid of coronavirus pandemic and safe all the humanity. They also offered Fateha for the departed soul of all those who lost their precious lives and prayed to Almighty Allah rest their soul in peace and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with courage. They also prayed for the motherland Pakistan.

District Police in-charge of the Traffic Police Dir Lower Shad Mohammad Khan said that on the directives of District Police Officer Abdur Rashid Khan, the Traffic Police has arranged this Quran Khawani to pray Almighty Allah to get rid of coronavirus and safe all the people. He said traffic police play a key role in spreading awareness to the general public to take preventive measures against this pandemic.

He said traffic police along with officials of Rescue-1122 and staff of the Health department Dir Lower also distributed masks, pamphlets with inscribed with instructions and safeguarding against coronavirus, surgical gloves, sanitizers, soap, safety kits and other supplies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Traffic Dir Rashid Khan All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat me ..

3 minutes ago

Football stars back Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be ..

5 minutes ago

NUST scientists publish Pakistan’s first whole g ..

7 minutes ago

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

19 minutes ago

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

35 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.