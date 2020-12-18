Quran Khawani & Fateh for departed soul of BB on 27th

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Quran khawani and Fateha will be arranged for the soul of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her anniversary by Pakistan People's Party (PPP), at Sukkur House on Dec 27.

The Quran Khawani and Fateha will be arrange at the residences of Senator Islamuddin Shaikh. Later, the PPP leader will pay a glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.