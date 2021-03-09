Quran Khawani for BZU staffer held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Quran Khawani for Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) employees Welfare Association general secretary, Qamar Saeed was held at his native town Khanewal on Tuesday.

A good number of deceased colleagues and BZU faculty members attended the Quarn Khawani.

He died of cardiac ailment on Monday. He was 45.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Khanewal yesterday.

The deceased is survived by a wife and son. His father was also an employee of BZU who died during duty.