UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quran Khawani For BZU Staffer Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

Quran Khawani for BZU staffer held

Quran Khawani for Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) employees Welfare Association general secretary, Qamar Saeed was held at his native town Khanewal on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Quran Khawani for Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) employees Welfare Association general secretary, Qamar Saeed was held at his native town Khanewal on Tuesday.

A good number of deceased colleagues and BZU faculty members attended the Quarn Khawani.

He died of cardiac ailment on Monday. He was 45.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Khanewal yesterday.

The deceased is survived by a wife and son. His father was also an employee of BZU who died during duty.

Related Topics

Died Wife Khanewal Bahauddin Zakariya University Employment

Recent Stories

Anti-polio campaign to start from March 29

2 minutes ago

Faisal Javed pays glowing tribute to woman

2 minutes ago

Govt to start vaccination of senior citizens from ..

2 minutes ago

Working women's seminar to hold on March 13

2 minutes ago

Karachi likely to experience fair weather with mis ..

6 minutes ago

Global GDP Expected to Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels b ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.