Quran Khawani for departed soul of PBC Assistant held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Quran Khawani and collective Dua were held for the departed soul of administration assistant of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Ashfaq Ahmad here at the Radio Pakistan Office on Friday.

Besides others, Quran Khwani was attended by the Station Director of Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Syeda Iffat Jabbar, Bureau Chief of Associated Press of Pakistan, Abdul Qadoos Khan, and other officials of both organizations in large numbers. Later on, collective Dua was offered for the eternal peace of the deceased.

Station Director Syeda Iffat Jabbar, officers, and employees of PBC paid rich tribute to the services and dedication of Ashfaq Ahmad. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.