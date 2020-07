Quran Khawani for Dr Pasha held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Quran Khawani for former VC Nishtar Medical University(NMU) held at his residence here on Thursday.

Dua was offered by Dr Siddiq Khan Qadri wherein a large number of doctors, politicians besides family and friends participated.

Among others Punjab health minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, NMU Acting VC, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood, former governor Punjab, Rafiq Rajwana, PTI Divisonal president, Ejaz Janjua, Secretary Primary& Secondary healthcare, Usman Younis, QMC principal Dr Mukhtiar Hussain Bhatti, CEO Health,Dr Arshad Malik, GSSH MS, Dr Rao Amjad, PMA president Dr Masood Hiraj, NMC principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain attended Quran Khawani.