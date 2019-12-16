UrduPoint.com
Quran Khawani For Father Of ETPB Secretary Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

Quran Khawani for father of ETPB secretary held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Quran Khawani and Na'at Khawani was held for the departed soul of father of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Tariq Wazir at the Board office here on Monday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, Additional Secretary (admin) Sanaullah Khan, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh, Sardar Amir Singh, Syed Safeer Hussain Shah, minorities leaders and a large number of board officials attended it.

Later, special dua was held for the APS Shuhada and those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

