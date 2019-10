Quran Khawani for sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi will be held on Sunday, Oct 27, at 44/15-L Mian Channu

Dua for the departed soul would be held at 11am, which would be led by Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Meanwhile, religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, former Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana, Federal minister Yar Muhammad Rind, Javed Hashmi, MNAs Iftikhar Nazeer Chaudhry, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Rana Qasim Noon, Haleem Adil Sheikh, MD Bait-ul-Maal Aoun Abbas Bappi, Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu, RPO Maher Waseem Sial, CPO Multan Zubair Dareshak, DC Khanewal Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhry, Jamshaid Dasti and others visited the residence of MNA Pir Zahoor Qureshi in Mian Channu and expressed their condolence with Shah Mehmood, Pir Zahoor Hussain and federal parliamentary secretary Zain Hussain Qureshi over the sad demise.

Moulana Tariq Jamil led dua for the departed soul. The deceased breathed her last at a private hospital in Lahore on Oct 25.