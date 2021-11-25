UrduPoint.com

Quran Khawani For Gilani's Mother-in-law Held

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:51 PM

Quran Khawani for Gilani's mother-in-law held

Quran Khawani Thursday held at Sandiliawala, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh for wife of former Senator Pir Israr Hussain Shah and mother-in-law of former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Quran Khawani Thursday held at Sandiliawala, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh for wife of former Senator Pir Israr Hussain Shah and mother-in-law of former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Makhdoom Syed Abul Hassan Gilani, Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed Multan, prayed for the high rank of the deceased in Jannah.

Provincial Nazim-e-Ala of Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Allama Muhammad Farooq Khan Syedi delivered the address on life and death philosophy.

Among others former MNA Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Syed Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani, Syed Ali Haider Gilani and Syed Ali Musa among a large number of notables and devotees attended the event.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat expressed condolences on phone to Gilani.

Related Topics

Multan Asif Ali Zardari Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Senate Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Ali Haider Gilani Wife Toba Tek Singh Pir Mahal Event Opposition

Recent Stories

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going ..

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

49 seconds ago
 Jinnah hospital gets new 'Mehman khana', cafeteria ..

Jinnah hospital gets new 'Mehman khana', cafeteria for attendants

52 seconds ago
 Dengue virus: 9 more tested positive in Faisalabad ..

Dengue virus: 9 more tested positive in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of appeals against ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of appeals against acquittal of accused in Mishaa ..

56 seconds ago
 French fishermen to blockade Channel Tunnel freigh ..

French fishermen to blockade Channel Tunnel freight, ferries

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner distributes cheques among Public Scho ..

Commissioner distributes cheques among Public School employees under golden hand ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.