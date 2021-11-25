Quran Khawani Thursday held at Sandiliawala, Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh for wife of former Senator Pir Israr Hussain Shah and mother-in-law of former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

Makhdoom Syed Abul Hassan Gilani, Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed Multan, prayed for the high rank of the deceased in Jannah.

Provincial Nazim-e-Ala of Jamaat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Allama Muhammad Farooq Khan Syedi delivered the address on life and death philosophy.

Among others former MNA Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Syed Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani, Syed Ali Haider Gilani and Syed Ali Musa among a large number of notables and devotees attended the event.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat expressed condolences on phone to Gilani.