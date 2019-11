(@imziishan)

Quran Khawani for the late Dost Ali Gilani, a younger nephew of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and son of ex-MPA Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani was held, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Quran Khawani for the late Dost Ali Gilani, a younger nephew of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and son of ex-MPA Ahmad Mujtaba Gilani was held, here on Thursday.

Dost Ali passed away on Wednesday. Scores of people including politicians, notables and PPP workers attended the Quran Khawani.

Caretaker of shrine Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed Syed Abul Hasan Gilani led dua for the departed soul.

Acclaimed religious scholar Allama Farooq Ahmad Saeedi highlighted the philosophy of life and death.

Ex-governor Syed Ahmad Mahmood, MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Zain Gilani, caretaker of Taunsa Sharif shrine Khawaja Ataullah Taunsvi, former provincial ministers Iqbal Ahmad Khakwani, Jahanzaib Waran, Chaudhry Waheed Arain, ex-MNA Ali Musa Gilani, Ali Qasim Gilani, Qutub Ali Shah Bukhari, Suleman Gilani, Khawaja Rizwan Alam and a large number of people were present on the occasion.