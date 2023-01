Quran khawani for late former secretary held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quran khawani for the departed soul of late Capt. (R) Sher Alam Mahsud, ex-federal secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, was held at Punjab Civil Officers Mess (PCOM), GOR-1, Lahore here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Quran khawani for the departed soul of late Capt. (R) Sher Alam Mahsud, ex-federal secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, was held at Punjab Civil Officers Mess (PCOM), GOR-1, Lahore here on Saturday.

Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r)Azam Suleman Khan, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, ACS (Home) Capt. (R) Asadullah Khan, ACS (South Punjab) Saqib Zafar, Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman Ramday, Federal Secretary (Interior) Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Federal Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, former CS Punjab Naveed Akram Cheema, Capt. (R) Zahid Saeed and Khizar Gondal, Taimoor Azmat Usman, former Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob, former senior member of board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, G.M Sikandar, Justice Rashid, former IG Shoaib Dastgir, Col Malik Zia, Gen. (R) Tauqeer, Khawaja Shamail, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Asim Imdad Ali, Saif Anjum, Nabeel Awan, Tariq Najeeb Najmi, Secretary Office of the Ombudsman Punjab Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Commissioner Lahore Aamir Jaan, Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali, Sohail Shahzad, Sohail Ashraf, Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Capt.

(R) Naseem Nawaz, Capt. (R) Javed Akbar, Shafiq Hussain Bukhari, Muzaffar Mahmood, Dr. Nasir Jamal Pasha, Rao Tahseen, Ahmad Malik, Maj. (R) Tariq Shafi, Dr. Aamir, Nadir Chattha, Moazam Shah, federal and provincial secretaries, retired members of the judiciary, armed forces and people from different walks of life appreciated the valuable services of late Capt. (R) Sher Alam Mahsud and extended their condolences to his family.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee offered a special prayer for the deceased.