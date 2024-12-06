Quran Khawani For Late PMS Officer Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Quran Khawani was held at the South Punjab Secretariat for the eternal peace of Mujahid Zafar Maken, a Punjab Management Service (PMS) officer, who tragically lost his life in a road accident.
Officers and staff members from various departments of the Secretariat attended the ceremony.
In the ceremony, Fateha was offered for the departed soul, and prayers were made for the bereaved family to grant strength and patience in this difficult time.
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, announced that the gymnasium at the Circuit House would be named after Mujahid Zafar Maken. He expressed his condolences, calling the sudden demise of the young officer an immense loss for his family.
The officers present paid rich tributes to Mujahid Zafar Maken’s contributions and services. Notable attendees included Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Jabbar, Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Deputy Secretaries Abdul Saboor Thakur and Rana Mubashar, Circle Registrar Cooperative Department Zahid Mehmood, and several Section Officers.
Renowned scholar Dr. Muhammad Akram Hariri also addressed the gathering, elaborating on the philosophy of human creation and the concepts of life and death.
It is worth mentioning that Mujahid Zafar Maken served as Section Officer Coordination in the ACS Office at the South Punjab Secretariat. He also held the position of Assistant Commissioner in several tehsils of South Punjab during his career.
