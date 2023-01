LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Quran khawani for the departed soul of retired Capt Sher Alam Mahsud, a former Federal secretary, will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday in Punjab Civil Officers Mess, GOR-1.

Dua will be offered at 3:00pm.

Mahsud, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), had passed awayon January 7.