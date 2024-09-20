Open Menu

Quran Khawani For Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto Held At People's Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Quran Khawani for Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto held at People's Secretariat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Quran Khawani was held at People's Secretariat on Friday on the occasion of 28th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, elder son of party's founder Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto.

The Secretary General PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, president district East Iqbal Saand, Riaz Baloch, Sarwar Khan Ghazi, Farukh Niaz Tanoli, Rauf Nagori, Farhan Ghani, Yasmeen Butt and others were present in the Quran Khawani.

The participants also prayed for the departed soul of shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto who was also younger brother of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

