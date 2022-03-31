Quran Khawani held at new office of APPC Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A Quran Khawani was arranged in the new office of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) Karachi Bureau on Thursday.

APPC Regional Director (South) Pervez Aslam, senior journalists, other employees and former employees of Karachi Bureau were also present on the occasion.

Special prayers were offered for the security and development of the country, especially for the progress of APP.