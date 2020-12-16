UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quran Khawani Held For APS Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:09 PM

Quran Khawani held for APS martyrs

The provincial government Wednesday arranged Quran Khawani for martyrs of Army Public Schools here at Chief Minister Secretariat on 6th anniversary of the tragedy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial government Wednesday arranged Quran Khawani for martyrs of Army Public Schools here at Chief Minister Secretariat on 6th anniversary of the tragedy.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, KP Government spokesman Kamran Bangash and other government dignitaries attended the Quran Khawani. Special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the country.

The participants also offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed courage for bereaved families to bear loss with fortitude.

On the occasion special prayers were also offered for early recoveries of corona victims and elimination of the viral disease.

Earlier, a special squad of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour at monument of APS martyrs where the bereaved families, civil society and youth laid wreaths.

The school children observed candlelight vigil at APS monument and presented tribute to the victims of the barbaric incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Government

Recent Stories

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

5 minutes ago

PTC announces to establish , BPO organization hub ..

2 minutes ago

UK Supreme Court rules Heathrow can have third run ..

2 minutes ago

Germany sees highest daily virus deaths since outb ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Begins Construction of 4th Nuclear-Powered ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey to Boost Defense Industry Production in Lig ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.