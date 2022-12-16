UrduPoint.com

Quran Khawani Held For APS Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Quran Khawani held for APS martyrs

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Hyderabad chapter, on Friday organized Quran Khuwani for the martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar, at the party's zonal office.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Hyderabad chapter, on Friday organized Quran Khuwani for the martyrs of Army Public school, Peshawar, at the party's zonal office.

The party's MNA Salahuddin, Hyderabad organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and a large number of supporters and members of the party attended the commemorative event.

The participants prayed for the martyred students, teachers, and staff of the APS and expressed solidarity with their families.

Related Topics

Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan not to tolerate TTP's cross-border terror ..

Pakistan not to tolerate TTP's cross-border terrorism; reserves right for direct ..

37 seconds ago
 Nawaz brought entire nation together in aftermath ..

Nawaz brought entire nation together in aftermath of APS tragedy: Muqam

38 seconds ago
 Angelina Jolie Steps Down as UN Refugee Agency's S ..

Angelina Jolie Steps Down as UN Refugee Agency's Special Envoy - Statement

40 seconds ago
 US Provides 'Significant' Aid to Afghanistan to Ad ..

US Provides 'Significant' Aid to Afghanistan to Advance Its Interests, Values - ..

43 seconds ago
 Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sind ..

Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sindh

10 minutes ago
 Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta ..

Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta Campus held

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.