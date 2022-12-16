Quran Khawani held for APS martyrs

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Hyderabad chapter, on Friday organized Quran Khuwani for the martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar, at the party's zonal office.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Hyderabad chapter, on Friday organized Quran Khuwani for the martyrs of Army Public school, Peshawar, at the party's zonal office.

The party's MNA Salahuddin, Hyderabad organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and a large number of supporters and members of the party attended the commemorative event.

The participants prayed for the martyred students, teachers, and staff of the APS and expressed solidarity with their families.