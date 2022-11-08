UrduPoint.com

Quran Khawani Held For Cops Martyred In Kacha Area

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A Quran Khwani was held at DSP Office Phulleli on Tuesday for police officers/ Jawans martyred during an encounter with dacoits in Ubawaro area of Ghotki district.

A DSP, two SHOs and two cops were martyred in an operation for the release of abductees from the captivity of notorious dacoits in the Kacha area of Ghotki district.

On the directives of DIG Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Quran Khwani was organized at the office of DSP Phulleli to pay tribute to martyred policemen.

DSPs, and SHOs of different police stations and a large number of policemen attended the Quran Khwani and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

