Quran khawani held for late WSS employee in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : Quran khawani held during Rasm-e-Qul of late Assistant Media Officer Jawad Afridi of Water and Sanitation Services (WSS) who was died on the other day.

Chief Executive WSS Arif Rauf, Operation Manager Naeem Ahmed, Chief Sanitary Inspector Haji Mohammad Sohail and a large number of employees of WSS and TMA while members of union administrations were also present on the occasion.

The event was also attended by cabinet of Kohat Press Club Syed including Fiazan Banori, Fayaz Bangash, General Secretary TMA Kohat Mohammad Waqas and Xeon TMA Gumbat Subhaundidn.

Lauding the services of late Jawad Afridi, chief executive said that he was a sincere and dedicated worker whom services would be remembered forever.

The participants offered Fateha for departed soul and prayed may Almighty Allah rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage bereaved family to bear this loss.