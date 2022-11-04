Quran Khawani held for martyred policemen

The police on Friday organized a Quran Khawani for the martyred policemen at the mosque in the premises of SSP office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The police on Friday organized a Quran Khawani for the martyred policemen at the mosque in the premises of SSP office.

After the recitation of the Holy Quran, the participants prayed for the departed souls.

SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh and other police officers attended the recitation event.

Separately, the SSP Hyderabad distributed appreciation certificates among the officers who traced the suspect, who was killed in a police encounter, involved in the murder of a 7 years old girl.

The CIA In Charge Munir Abbassi, SHO PS Market Muhammad Khan Brahmani, SHO PS City Imran Rasheed Shaikh and their teams received the certificates at the SSP's office.