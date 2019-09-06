Quran Khawani held for martyrs of 1965 War, Kashmir

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani were held at the Jamai Masjid of Parliament House after Friday prayers for the martyrs of 1965 War and the Kashmir freedom movement, and the military and police personnel, who had martyred in the fight against terrorism.

The Quran Khawani was attended by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, members of the Senate and National Assembly, employees of Senate and NA secretariats, and officers and staff of the allied departments working in the Parliament House.

Prayers were also offered for the success of the Kashmiris in attaining the right to self-determination as per their aspirations. The participants also prayed for the integrity and stability of the Pakistan.