UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quran Khawani Held For Martyrs Of 1965 War, Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

Quran Khawani held for martyrs of 1965 War, Kashmir

Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani were held at the Jamai Masjid of Parliament House after Friday prayers for the martyrs of 1965 War and the Kashmir freedom movement, and the military and police personnel, who had martyred in the fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani were held at the Jamai Masjid of Parliament House after Friday prayers for the martyrs of 1965 War and the Kashmir freedom movement, and the military and police personnel, who had martyred in the fight against terrorism.

The Quran Khawani was attended by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati, members of the Senate and National Assembly, employees of Senate and NA secretariats, and officers and staff of the allied departments working in the Parliament House.

Prayers were also offered for the success of the Kashmiris in attaining the right to self-determination as per their aspirations. The participants also prayed for the integrity and stability of the Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Police Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Mosque Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forc ..

4 minutes ago

BJP govt pursuing blind law in Occupied Kashmir: C ..

4 minutes ago

Defense Day observed in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago

FC observes Defense, Martyrs day with national zea ..

4 minutes ago

A ceremony held at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadiu ..

1 minute ago

Myanmar Mulling Purchase of Additional Su-30s, Lat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.