Quran Khawani held for martyrs of Bajaur in Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) ::A Non-Governmental Organization Saath Sab Ka Development Mardan Office organized a Quran Khawn for the martyrs of Bajaur tragedy and prayed to Almighty Allah for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safety of the nation.

Dr.

Amil Mohmand, the founder of Organization Mardan strongly condemned the Bajaur tragedy and urged the authorities to bring the people involved in this tragedy to justice.

Dr. Amil said that the entire nation is saddened by the Bajaur tragedy.

He along with the other participants expressed condolences to the families of the victims and prayed to Almighty Allah for the early recovery of the injured persons. They said that the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain.