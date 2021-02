Quran Khawani held for martyrs of Kashmir

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) on Friday organized Quran Khawani for martyrs of Kashmir on the Kashmir Solidarity Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) on Friday organized Quran Khawani for martyrs of Kashmir on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Speaking on the occasion, PST Divisional President Asif Raza Qadri appealed the writers, experts, journalists, political, social and religious personalities to raise their voice for immediate solution of Kashmir issue.

He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan.

Hundreds of PST workers including Hafiz Muhammad Yasir Madani, Maulana Bahadur Ali Rizvi, Maulana Azam Butt Naqshbandi, Hafiz Abdul Khaliq Naqshbandi and others participated in the Quran Khawani and prayed for the martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement.