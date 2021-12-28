UrduPoint.com

Quran Khawani Held For Mother Of Amir Dogar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Quran Khawani for the salvation of the departed soul of mother of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Amir Dogar held here at the Parliament House.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, besides a large number of Federal ministers, senators, members of the national assembly and senior officials from both the houses attended the Quran Khawani.

The participants of the Quran Khawani expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Amir Dogar's mother.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to Amir Dogar and other members of the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

