Quran Khawani Held For Naeemul Haq

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:19 PM

Quran Khawani was held for the founding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and a close associate of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naeemul Haq at the Governor's House here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Quran Khawani was held for the founding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and a close associate of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naeemul Haq at the Governor's House here on Thursday. The former PTI stalwart Naeemul Haq died on February 15 after a brave fight against cancer. He was 70.

The Holy Quran was recited for the departed soul and special dua was held by Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad to pray to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant sustenance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

A large number of PTI leaders including provincial ministers, parliamentarians, party leaders, friends, sympathizers and huge number of PTI Punjab workers attended the solemn ceremony to condole the demise of a great patriot and PTI leader.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, while paying glowing tribute to late Naeemul Haq, said "The innumerable sacrifices rendered by Naeemul Haq for the party and workers will be remembered forever. He was a rare soul who dedicated his life for a change to improve lot of the country and plight of the poor".

Sarwar said Naeemul Haq's demise had deprived Prime Minister Imran Khan and the party of a sincere friend and the void created by his death was irreplaceable.

Besides Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Mrs. Parveen Sarwar, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Husnain Bahadar Dareshak, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, MPA Abdul Aleem Khan, PTI MPAs Saadia Sohail Rana, Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema, Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri, Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh, Prime Minister's Advisor Sahibzada Jahangir Khan, PTI Southern Punjab President Noor Khan Bhabha, Former PTI Central Punjab Secretary General Shuaib Siddiqui,Chief Minister Complaint Cell's Vice Chairman Nasir Salman, Overseas Commission Punjab's Chairman Muhammad Waseem Ramey and thousands of party workers attended the ceremony.

In a video message, Late Naeemul Haq's son and daughter Amanul Haq, Eman thanked Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, PTI leadership and workers for paying rich homage to their late father.

