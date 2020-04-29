Quran-Khawani held for recovery of Governor Imran Ismail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Wednesday held a Quran Khawani here at the Insaf House for the speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail from the coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Wednesday held a Quran Khawani here at the Insaf House for the speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail from the coronavirus.

The Quran Khawani organized by PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman, was attended by members of the national and provincial assemblies.

Goats were also sacrificed on the occasion for the well-being of the party leadership, a press release said.