UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quran-Khawani Held For Recovery Of Governor Imran Ismail

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 08:57 PM

Quran-Khawani held for recovery of Governor Imran Ismail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Wednesday held a Quran Khawani here at the Insaf House for the speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail from the coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Wednesday held a Quran Khawani here at the Insaf House for the speedy recovery of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail from the coronavirus.

The Quran Khawani organized by PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman, was attended by members of the national and provincial assemblies.

Goats were also sacrificed on the occasion for the well-being of the party leadership, a press release said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

43 minutes ago

Modi to be banned from travelling any country of w ..

1 minute ago

Ration distributed among 2500 deserving families: ..

34 minutes ago

IOJK situation deteriorating under Delhis' imposed ..

34 minutes ago

Swat police nab four target killers

34 minutes ago

Police recover body in Quetta

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.