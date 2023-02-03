UrduPoint.com

Quran Khawani Held In Police Lines Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Quran Khawani held in Police Lines Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A Quran Khawani was held in Police Lines Bajaur to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Peshawar Police Lines blast and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

District Police Officer, Bajaur Shaukat Ali, all the police officers and large number of police jawans and people from the different walks of life also attended and took part in the Quran Khawani soon after the Juma prayer.

In the prayer ceremony, collective prayers were sought for the high status of the martyrs, the speedy recovery of the injured and the integrity of the country.

In the end, the Bajaur police expressed solidarity with the martyrs and their families and vowed that their morale will not be lowered by this kind of cowardly act. "We will always be ready and loyal to protect our soil, no sacrifice will be spared," DPO Bajaur Shaukat Ali said.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Prayer All From

Recent Stories

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

15 minutes ago
 Lahore court dismisses FIAâ€™s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIAâ€™s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

21 minutes ago
 IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development le ..

IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development ley

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmi ..

Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday

59 minutes ago
 Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.