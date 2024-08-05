Open Menu

Quran Khawani Held On Youm-e-Istehsal

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM

Quran khawani held on Youm-e-Istehsal

A special Mehfil-e-Quran (Collective Quran recitation) was organised in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, here in the Awqaf Department on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A special Mehfil-e-Quran (Collective Quran recitation) was organised in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, here in the Awqaf Department on Monday.

According to the details, religious scholars and Quran students from different madrassas attended the mehfil and recited the holy Quran.

District Khatib, Maulana Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, after reciting the Quran offered special prayers for the freedom of Kashmir and the martyrs of Kashmir.

In his address, Hafiz Iqbal said that the Indian act of 5 August had no legal basis, instead it was an unconstitutional act of bloodshed on Kashmir.

"The people of Pakistan will continue to support their Kashmiri brothers on all diplomatic, political and moral fronts", he said.

He called the United Nations and human rights leaders to play their constructive role in giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. In the end prayers were said for the peace, property and stability of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Martyrs Shaheed August Moral All From

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

7 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

17 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

17 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan