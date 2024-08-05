Quran Khawani Held On Youm-e-Istehsal
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A special Mehfil-e-Quran (Collective Quran recitation) was organised in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal, here in the Awqaf Department on Monday.
According to the details, religious scholars and Quran students from different madrassas attended the mehfil and recited the holy Quran.
District Khatib, Maulana Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, after reciting the Quran offered special prayers for the freedom of Kashmir and the martyrs of Kashmir.
In his address, Hafiz Iqbal said that the Indian act of 5 August had no legal basis, instead it was an unconstitutional act of bloodshed on Kashmir.
"The people of Pakistan will continue to support their Kashmiri brothers on all diplomatic, political and moral fronts", he said.
He called the United Nations and human rights leaders to play their constructive role in giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. In the end prayers were said for the peace, property and stability of Pakistan.
