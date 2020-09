Quran Khawani to be held on Quaid-i-Azam death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Mehfil-e-Quran Khawani will be held on Friday (September 11) at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-i-Pakistan and Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Johar Town to observe 72nd death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

According to NPT, Quran Khawani will be held in Aiwan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Johar Town at 9:00 am and Dua will be offered at 10:00 am. Quran Khawani in Aiwan-i-Karkunan Tehreek-i-Pakistan will begin at 10:00 am whereas Dua will be held at 11:00 am.

Later, an online session would be held in which Karkunan-e-Tehreek-i-Pakistan, scholars and people belonging to different walks of life will pay special tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The online session would be shown live on facebook page of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT).