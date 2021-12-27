Quran Khuwanis hold for soul of BB

Quran khawanis and Fateha were held for the soul of former prime minister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary by Pakistan People's Party (PPP), at Chuhan House here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Quran khawanis and Fateha were held for the soul of former prime minister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary by Pakistan People's Party (PPP), at Chuhan House here on Monday.

The Quran khawani and Fateha were also arranged at the residences of PPP leaders Abid Gul Mahar, Arif Nawaz Soomro and Advocate Rizwana Memon.

Addressing the gathering, the PPP leader paid a glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The PPP leaders and workers also reposed full confidence in the party leadership.