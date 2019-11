Quran Khwani for Nawab Riaz Qureshi on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Quran Khawani for Nawab Riaz Hussain Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and son of former chief minister and former governor Punjab Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi , would be held on Wednesday here at his residence.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also custodian of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya tomb, would perform 'Dastar Bandi' of deceased's eldest son, Hassan Hussain Qureshi.

Earlier, hundreds of people from different walks of life offered the funeral prayers for Nawab Riaz Qureshi.

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, PML-N leader Javed Hashmi, former law minsiter Zahid Hamid, Ali Tareen, Makhdoom Mureed Hussain Qureshi, MNAs Zain Hussain, Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Provincial Minsiter Hussain Jehania Gardezi, CM Adviosr, Javid Akhtar Ansari, Parlaimentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs, Tariq Abdullah, Saleem Labar, Mazhar Raan and many other local political and social figures attended the funeral prayers.

The deceased was around 60 and was younger brother of Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who passed away a few days ago in Lahore. Nawab Riaz Husain Qureshi was suffering from cancer.

Later on, he was laid to rest on the premises of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya's shrine.