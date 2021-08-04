UrduPoint.com

Quran Khwani Held For Martyred Policemen In PA

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Quran Khwani held for martyred policemen in PA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :In connection with Police Martyrs' Day, Quran Khwani and special prayer were offered for the souls of police martyrs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday.

On this occasion, SSP Coordination, Wasim Khan Khalil, SSP Investigation, Umer Farooq and DSP Assembly, Jahan Akbar Khan attended the prayer and Quran Khwani on behalf of the KP Police while officers of the provincial assembly and staff were also present.

Later, Fatha was offered by the participants who also prayed for high place in Heaven for the departed souls of the martyred police officials.

