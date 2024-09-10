Quran Recitation, Naat Competitions To Be Held For Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH): ADC
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Adnan Jamil has directed the officials concerned to complete arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) promptly.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in this regard at the Deputy Commissioner Office here Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, District Education Officers (both male and female), and representatives from social welfare, higher education, and other relevant departments.
The relevant officials gave a detailed briefing regarding events arranged for the Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).
During the meeting, he said that details regarding students participating in Quran recitation and Naat competitions in schools and colleges should be provided immediately.
He said that after the competitions at the district and tehsil levels in Dera Ismail Khan, outstanding performers would proceed to a divisional-level competition.
He added that Names of students who excelled at the divisional level would be forwarded to the provincial level.
Adnan Jamil stressed the importance of impartiality among judges to ensure that merit was strictly upheld.
He also highlighted the need to provide more opportunities to students at the tehsil level to encourage them so that more talent could be explored for the future competitions.
He directed that students achieving top positions be awarded shields, while all participants will receive certificates and gifts.
He also instructed that best arrangements be ensured at the sites selected for the district and divisional-level.
