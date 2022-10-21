Quran recitation organized for martyr Justice Noor Meskanzai in BHC

Quran recitation was organized for retired Shaheed Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) and Ex, Chief Justice of Federal Sharia Court Islamabad in Balochistan High Court on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Quran recitation was organized for retired Shaheed Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) and Ex, Chief Justice of Federal Sharia Court Islamabad in Balochistan High Court on Friday.

The Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Mr.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, all the judges and judicial officers of the High Court, respected lawyers and a large number of staff attended the Quran recitation.

They also prayed for the high status of the martyr judge.

Later, at the end of the recitation of the Quran, the participants offered Fateha and also arranged niaz for martyr Justice Muhammad Noof Meskanzai.

Former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai was assassinated in the Kharan area of Balochistan, few days back when he was offering Isha Numaz at the mosque.