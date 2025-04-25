Quran, Sunnah Promote Tolerance, Peace And Brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:31 PM
Quran and Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood which is imperative for national development and prosperity, said renowned international religious scholar Dr Nighat Hashmi
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Quran and Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood which is imperative for national development and prosperity, said renowned international religious scholar Dr Nighat Hashmi.
She was delivering a lecture titled "Adm-e-Bardasht and islam Mein Rawadari ka Tasawur” arranged by Character Building Society under the Senior Tutor Office, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
She said that in the face of increasing intolerance and deteriorating social fabrics, it is prerequisite to inculcate the golden principals of Quran and Sunnah in the people that would not only ensure success in the world but hereafter also.
She highlighted the significance of embodying Islamic values such as patience, honesty, modesty and brotherhood.
She said, "We must adopt the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah in our daily lives to achieve true success not only in this world but also in the world hereafter."
She urged the participants to prioritize patience and tolerance even in hard times.
She said that youth are the ambassadors of Islam and carry the responsibility to represent its peaceful and tolerant message in every sphere of life.
Principal Officer Students Affairs Dr Riaz Virk, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Chief Hall Warden Dr Anwarul Haq, Dr Muhammad Raffay Muzamil, and others also spoke on the occasion.
Recent Stories
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants
Man killed by train while crossing railway track
Two young boys died near Jhelum river
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia
Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered
Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi
Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office
Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families6 minutes ago
-
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants9 minutes ago
-
Man killed by train while crossing railway track9 minutes ago
-
Two young boys died near Jhelum river9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..20 minutes ago
-
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota4 minutes ago
-
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia4 minutes ago
-
Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi4 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office14 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office14 minutes ago
-
Youth must be equipped with modern skills to capture int'l markets: Dr Khurram Tariq14 minutes ago
-
ITP honours brave services in Ghazi Week14 minutes ago