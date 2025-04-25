Open Menu

Quran, Sunnah Promote Tolerance, Peace And Brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:31 PM

Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi

Quran and Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood which is imperative for national development and prosperity, said renowned international religious scholar Dr Nighat Hashmi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Quran and Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood which is imperative for national development and prosperity, said renowned international religious scholar Dr Nighat Hashmi.

She was delivering a lecture titled "Adm-e-Bardasht and islam Mein Rawadari ka Tasawur” arranged by Character Building Society under the Senior Tutor Office, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

She said that in the face of increasing intolerance and deteriorating social fabrics, it is prerequisite to inculcate the golden principals of Quran and Sunnah in the people that would not only ensure success in the world but hereafter also.

She highlighted the significance of embodying Islamic values such as patience, honesty, modesty and brotherhood.

She said, "We must adopt the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah in our daily lives to achieve true success not only in this world but also in the world hereafter."

She urged the participants to prioritize patience and tolerance even in hard times.

She said that youth are the ambassadors of Islam and carry the responsibility to represent its peaceful and tolerant message in every sphere of life.

Principal Officer Students Affairs Dr Riaz Virk, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Chief Hall Warden Dr Anwarul Haq, Dr Muhammad Raffay Muzamil, and others also spoke on the occasion.

Recent Stories

KP police launches special healthcare initiative f ..

KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families

6 minutes ago
 PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occup ..

PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants

9 minutes ago
 Man killed by train while crossing railway track

Man killed by train while crossing railway track

9 minutes ago
 Two young boys died near Jhelum river

Two young boys died near Jhelum river

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Water ..

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..

20 minutes ago
 Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: E ..

Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts

4 minutes ago
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expa ..

CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of ..

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia

4 minutes ago
 Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered

Professor Ghazi Alam-ud-Din remembered

4 minutes ago
 Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brother ..

Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi

4 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner ..

Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office

14 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Off ..

Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan