Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Quran and Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood which is imperative for national development and prosperity, said renowned international religious scholar Dr Nighat Hashmi.

She was delivering a lecture titled "Adm-e-Bardasht and islam Mein Rawadari ka Tasawur” arranged by Character Building Society under the Senior Tutor Office, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

She said that in the face of increasing intolerance and deteriorating social fabrics, it is prerequisite to inculcate the golden principals of Quran and Sunnah in the people that would not only ensure success in the world but hereafter also.

She highlighted the significance of embodying Islamic values such as patience, honesty, modesty and brotherhood.

She said, "We must adopt the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah in our daily lives to achieve true success not only in this world but also in the world hereafter."

She urged the participants to prioritize patience and tolerance even in hard times.

She said that youth are the ambassadors of Islam and carry the responsibility to represent its peaceful and tolerant message in every sphere of life.

Principal Officer Students Affairs Dr Riaz Virk, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Chief Hall Warden Dr Anwarul Haq, Dr Muhammad Raffay Muzamil, and others also spoke on the occasion.