Quran to guide human mind until end of time; says Aneeq

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Monday said the Quran would continue to serve as the guiding light for the human mind throughout eternity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Monday said the Quran would continue to serve as the guiding light for the human mind throughout eternity.

In a briefing held at the Ministry's Research and Reference Department, he made a significant announcement and also issued directives regarding the upcoming Seerat Conference.

During the briefing, the minister expressed the belief that islam was a comprehensive and all-encompassing religion.

He stressed the importance of addressing contemporary issues and modern challenges while remaining firmly rooted in the teachings of Islam. He stated that their love for religion was unwavering, but to provide guidance to the world, they must harness the knowledge found within the Quranic sciences.

Furthermore, Minister Aneeq highlighted the need for greater Muslim involvement in the fields of modern science and ongoing research.

He expressed concern that the Quranic perspective on cosmic control seems distant from the Muslim community in today's world. To address current global issues, he advocated seeking guidance from distinguished scholars.

The minister also mentioned their commitment to counteract forces that attempt to influence the minds of the youth with doubts and suspicions contrary to Islam. He announced plans to hold an economic discussion during the Seerat Conference on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, focusing on solutions to contemporary financial challenges. He emphasized that the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him had issued directives for his companions to acquire knowledge of their time.

The meeting witnessed the participation of Aftab Akbar Durrani, the Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, along with other officers from the Research and Reference Department.