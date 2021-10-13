Quranic calligraphy contest held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :In connection with Ashra Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, Quranic calligraphy contests were held at Faisalabad Arts Council here on Wednesday.

The artists displayed their calligraphy work in the competition.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain was chief guest on the occasion.

He appreciated the handmade work of artists and said that Jashne Eid Miladdunabi (PBUH)celebrations were being celebrated across the division with religious zeal and zest.

Later, the commissioner distributed prizes among the position holders.