Quranic Study Continues To Be Part Of Scheme Of Syllabus Of Class-8: Education Adviser

Quranic study continues to be part of scheme of syllabus of Class-8: Education adviser

Adviser to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash here Monday said there was no plan to exclude Quranic Study from syllabus of Grade-8, saying the Study of Quran subject stand part of scheme of study

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on education Ziaullah Bangash here Monday said there was no plan to exclude Quranic Study from syllabus of Grade-8, saying the Study of Quran subject stand part of scheme of study.

Talking to APP, he regretted that certain elements for their political gains were misleading the people by misinterpreting islam conjunction which was regrettable.� He clarified that Quranic study paper would be taken from grade eight students after session 2020 as the subject was not presently being taught in the private schools.

��� The notification issued by the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department(KPESED) clearly mentioned that paper of Quranic Study would not be taken till 2020 examination from eight graders.

